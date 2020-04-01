Want to have a laugh while you’re huddled up at home? We’ve got the answer! Country music and lifestyle television network, Circle, has teamed up with Zanies Nashville for Circle’s first livestream comedy event on Wednesday, April 1.

Aaron Weber and Dusty Slay will host the livestream, featuring best-of clips from some of the comics featured in Circle’s TV Series Stand Up Nashville! Season 1.

Both Aaron and Dusty have not only headlined at Zanies and other clubs across the country, but they both have performed on the Opry stage and hosted episodes of Stand Up Nashville! on Circle, a hilarious comedy series with a relatable Southern point-of-view shot before a live audience at Nashville’s legendary Zanies Comedy Club.

The livestream will kick off at 7 p. Watch it here.

The online show is free of charge, but Zanie’s is encouraging donations. All proceeds go directly to the wait, kitchen, and box office staff who remain barred from their usual nights facilitating laughter, many of which are still recovering from Nashville’s recent tornado. You may contribute to Zanie’s through their GoFundMe here or Venmo @zanies-nashville

ABOUT STAND UP NASHVILLE!

For more information on Stand Up Nashville! click HERE or go to www.CirclePlus.com Stand Up Nashville! is part of a growing slate of original programs centered around artists and their music; hobbies; outdoor and offstage adventures; food; family; and friends.

