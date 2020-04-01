Williamson County Emergency Management (WCEMA) has launched a Coronavirus Public Information Line. The hotline number is (615) 595-4880 and will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Monday through Friday.
WCEMA has additional information available at www.williamsonready.org/Coronavirus. The website is updated with facility closures, resource lists, health department assessment and testing information, prevention messaging toolkits, and an FAQ page.
Individuals with concerns about their health should contact their primary health care providers.
For regular updates, follow WCEMA on Facebook and Twitter. For Williamson County Coronavirus text updates, text keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.
