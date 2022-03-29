AgeWell Middle Tennessee Announces 2022 Officers and Board of Directors

AgeWell Middle Tennessee, the area’s trusted resource and catalyst for solutions for older adults and family caregivers, announced its 2022 officers and board of directors.
The 2022 officers are:
Nancy Conway, Williamson, Inc., President
Lindsey Sexton, Tennessee State Trial Courts, Vice President
Brooke Coplon, Wiseman Ashworth Law Group, Secretary
Ed Cole, community volunteer, Treasurer
Christopher Puri, Bradley, LLC, Past President
The 2022 board members, in addition to the officers, are:
Jenn Block, Ph.D., Block Consulting
Caroline Chamberlain, community volunteer
Andrew Foley, naviHealth (Young Leaders Council board intern)
Rev. Dr. Richard Gentzler, ENCORE Ministry
Debra Gibbs, Ed.D., Belmont University
John Gonas, PhD, Belmont University
Vickie Harris, Community ConneXor
Cathy Hunt, Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center
Charlotte McAnally, community volunteer
Sara McNally, HCA Healthcare
Mary Kate Mouser, Ascension
James Powers, M.D., Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Betty Wilson, community volunteer
ABOUT AGEWELL MIDDLE TENNESSEE
AgeWell Middle Tennessee champions informed and positive aging, connects older adults and family caregivers with trusted information and community resources in 13 Middle Tennessee counties, and serves as a catalyst to address unmet needs. Founded as the Council on Aging of Greater Nashville in 1985, AgeWell is a thought leader, convener, catalyst and advocate for collaborative solutions to ensure we can all age well.