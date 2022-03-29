Cumberland University to Host On-The-Spot Admissions Event

Cumberland University will host Stop, Drop, Enroll, an on-the-spot admissions event on Thursday, March 31. The event is an opportunity for incoming students to apply to the university, drop off their necessary application documents and learn what it takes to enroll at Cumberland.

The Stop, Drop, Enroll event is designed to make the process of applying and being admitted to the university as seamless as possible for new students.

Students can apply to Cumberland prior to the event or once they arrive on campus, and they must bring all necessary application materials to receive an admissions decision on the spot. Incoming freshman students must bring an unofficial copy of their high school transcript, and students planning to transfer to Cumberland must bring transcripts from any colleges they’ve attended.

Incoming students can apply for free to Cumberland through March 31, using fee waiver code CUBOUND.

Attendees will be able to take a tour of campus, meet with their enrollment specialists and representatives from the financial aid office. This is an opportunity for incoming students and their families to have their enrollment questions answered in a single stop.

Free Whataburger will be provided for attendees, and students will be entered to win giveaways.

The event will be hosted in the new Cumberland University Welcome Center on Thursday, March 31 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

To register for Stop, Drop, Enroll, visit https://admissions.cumberland.edu/register/admissions-on-the-spot-3-31. For more information on admission to Cumberland University, visit https://www.cumberland.edu/admissions/.