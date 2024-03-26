After 30 Years, Franklin School of Performing Arts Announces Closure

After 33 years of serving the community, Franklin School of Performing Arts (FSPA) announced it will close in April.

Stating, “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of FSPA after 33 years of serving and sharing our passion for dance with the Williamson County community. We are incredibly grateful to all our families, past and present, for their unwavering support over the years. It has been an honor to nurture the art of dance in our students.”

They invite the community to attend the last performance of their spring recital of “Ariel and Friends,” held on April 13th and 14th at Franklin Special Schools Performing Arts Center in Franklin.

For the latest update about the performance, follow FSPA here.

According to the website, Kaylee Cahoon founded FSPA in 1991 after moving from New York City to Tennessee. Cahoon has traveled the world as a professional dancer and has taught children and teens for over 25 years. The studio is located at 415 Duke Drive, Franklin.