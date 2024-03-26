WEATHER 3-26-27-2024

We will actually have a decent afternoon today once the rain pushes out. Then a couple of cooler days. But, your Easter weekend is shaping up nicely if you like mostly dry weather and temperatures in the upper 70s- 80s!

Today

Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.