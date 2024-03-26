My Morning Jacket + Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce Tour Stop at Ascend Amphitheater

My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are joining forces for a very special co-headline tour. The “Eye To Eye Tour,” produced by Live Nation, will see the two acclaimed bands playing equal-length sets and swapping performance order with each show.

The tour begins on September 10 at Wilmington, NC’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park and heads to Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater for two on September 18 and September 19th.

“We were lucky enough to see Nathaniel and some of the Night Sweats at Preservation Hall in New Orleans some years ago-our minds were blown, our hearts were opened, and we got swept up in the joy of it all,” said My Morning Jacket’s Jim James in a statement. We are so happy to share the stage with these fine folks for a run full of peace, love, music, and fun!”

“We are long-time lovers of My Morning Jacket, and over the years have grown a close friendship,” added Nathaniel Rateliff. “It’s so special to become friends with musicians and peers that you admire and we’re looking forward to bringing our love for each other on the road.”

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale that begins Tuesday, March 26 at 10:00 am (local). Registration is available now exclusively at www.eyetoeyetour.com. Additional presales will continue throughout the week ahead of the general onsale which begins on Friday, March 29 at 10:00 am (local). Complete details and performance order can be found at www.eyetoeyetour.com.