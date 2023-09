The next time you visit Nashville International Airport, you might hear a familiar voice.

Announced on social media, BNA shared Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth will be the new voice for the airport.

Stating, “We have a new voice of BNA! Next time you’re at BNA, keep an ear out for the stunning voice of Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth (Kristin Chenoweth), sharing BNA tips and info over our PA system.”