Vols Crack Top 10 in Polls Entering Week 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Volunteers moved to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 9 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches poll following a dominant 49-13 win over Virginia last Saturday afternoon.
Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) currently ranks in the top 10 in both polls for the first time during the 2023 season. During the 2022 season, the Vols spent seven consecutive weeks in the top 10 in both polls.
Tennessee looks to keep its strong start to the season rolling as it returns to Neyland Stadium for the home opener against Austin Peay at 5:00 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+/ SECN+. Tickets for the game are still available in very limited quantities at AllVols.com.
The full AP Top 25, along with the AFCA Coaches Poll, can be found below.
Vols in the Polls
Preseason: 12 AP, 10 Coaches
Sept. 5: 9 AP, 9 Coaches
Associated Press Top 25
- Georgia (58)
- Michigan (2)
- Alabama
- Florida State
- Ohio State
- USC
- Penn State
- Washington
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Utah
- Oregon
- LSU
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Ole Miss
- Duke
- Colorado
- Texas A&M
- Tulane
- Clemson
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.
USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll
- Georgia (63)
- Michigan (1)
- Alabama (2)
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Southern California
- Penn State
- Washington
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- Oregon
- LSU
- Kansas State
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Oregon State
- Wisconsin
- Mississippi
- Clemson
- Tulane
- Texas A&M
- Duke
- Colorado
Dropped out: No. 16 TCU, No. 24 Texas Tech
Others receiving Votes: Iowa, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, UCLA, TCU, Fresno State, Miami (Fla.), Auburn, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, Troy, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, Illinois, Wyoming, Washington State, Wake Forest, Air Force, Minnesota, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Kansas, Texas Tech, SMU, Central Florida, Houston, Texas-San Antonio, Michigan State, Memphis, Louisville, James Madison, Arizona.