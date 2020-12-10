A. Marshall Hospitality Launches Inaugural Cares Family Tree to Help Families in Need

Local restaurant group A. Marshall Hospitality has launched its first annual “AMH Cares Family Tree” to help feed local families in need this holiday season.

Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Scout’s Pub, Americana Taphouse and Deacon’s New South have partnered with nonprofits including local Boys & Girls Clubs, Graceworks Ministries and One Generation Away to directly reach families within each restaurant’s immediate community. Guests will have the opportunity to select an ornament tag with a family name on it and either purchase a full meal for $40 or make a $20 contribution towards the meal.

Those interested in contributing should call or visit their nearest Puckett’s location by Sunday, December 20. Donations at Scout’s, Americana and Deacon’s will conclude on Wednesday, December 16. A. Marshall Hospitality staff will then deliver cooked family meals the week of Christmas.

“We are excited to involve the community and our team in this charitable campaign, which we plan to make an annual tradition for the company,” said Sally Flinck, director of marketing for A. Marshall Hospitality. “This has been a financially challenging year for many Middle and East Tennessee families, and our goal is to bring some joy to them and alleviate food insecurity during Christmastime.”

Shoppers looking to support local businesses are encouraged to take advantage of A. Marshall Hospitality’s annual gift card promotion, which offers bonus amounts of up to $400. Gift cards can be purchased via Instagift or in-store and are valid at all A. Marshall locations.

In addition to $8 mini “Puck the Truck” ornaments, Puckett’s is offering a gift bundle featuring five of the brand’s signature sauces and spices and a hat for $37. All items are available in-store and online. Online orders should be placed by Monday, December 14 to ensure delivery by Christmas.

Puckett’s holiday to go menu is now available to pre-order for Christmas. Options range from whole turkeys and hams to Southern-style sides and homemade desserts. Orders will be accepted through Saturday, December 19 or until sold out. Pickup begins Monday, December 21 and is available daily from 8 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. through December 23 and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Orders can be placed by calling or visiting Puckett’s in person.

The A. Marshall family of restaurants is a proud Tennessee Pledge partner and is committed to providing a quality dining experience while prioritizing the health and safety of all guests. Current menus and hours of operation for all locations can be found on the company’s Updates Page.

ABOUT A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY

A. Marshall Hospitality is a Franklin-based company with nine family-owned restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle and East Tenn. Its family of restaurants include Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, in addition to Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events. In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, A. Marshall Hospitality was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. The company was also the winner of Nashville Business Journal’s 2015 and 2018 Best In Business Award. For more information, visit amarshallhospitality.com.