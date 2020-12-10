TPAC Offers Free Virtual Performance of “A Christmas Carol”

In recognition of the generous community support received since closing its theaters earlier this year, the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) presents the virtual world premiere of a newly filmed performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” as a free holiday gift with additional support by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

In this unique staging of Dickens’ classic, Mark Cabus plays 18 different characters in an acting tour de force. His dynamic performance, filmed this fall in TPAC’s Polk Theater, vividly recreates the haunting, compelling and often humorous novella celebrated worldwide for its literary and theatrical impact.

Free reservations for this World Premiere Virtual Event of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is available at TPAC.org . The film will be available to watch Dec. 11-31 via the TPAC website.

Closing its theaters in March 2020 to protect the safety of artists, patrons, and staff, TPAC is experiencing the longest intermission in programming in its 40-year history. So far, more than 1,300 donors from 24 states have responded to support TPAC’s virtual programming, sustain its mission, and fund its recovery.

“We’re so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support TPAC continues to receive from patrons donating their Broadway season tickets to longstanding corporate partners stepping up to lead fundraising for an extended recovery,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “We wanted to give back in a meaningful way and, as always, the arts offered a solution. We hope this gift of ‘A Christmas Carol’ will bring joy, inspiration and connection through the arts to all this holiday season.”

Using Dickens’ original text, Cabus has performed his critically acclaimed adaptation for more than 20 years to tens of thousands of students and adults, including on TPAC’s annual Season for Young People. This year, TPAC will present the virtual production for free to more than 18,000 students and adults in 52 counties across Tennessee.

“Mark Cabus is a Nashville treasure, and TPAC has been proud to present his adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ to students for years,” says Roberta Ciuffo-West, TPAC’s Executive Vice President for Education and Community Engagement. “When we began looking for ways to engage students virtually, we found in Mark an energetic partner ready to dive in. After ensuring we could provide it free to schools across the state, we wanted to make sure others had the opportunity to experience Mark’s performance and the story’s timeless message.”

Adapted by Cabus and produced in association with RightBrainLeftBrain Entertainment, “A Christmas Carol” also features a new score by GRAMMY® Award winning songwriter and composer Mike Reid. The film is produced by Clarke Gallivan, Coke Sams and Dona Spangler and directed by Coke Sams and Clarke Gallivan.

“The holidays are my favorite time of year. The fellowship of friends, family, giving, and love – the message of peace on Earth – is universal,” says Cabus. “While I wish I were performing ‘A Christmas Carol’ in person again this season, I’m so delighted to be able to spread some Christmas spirit with this special filmed performance, and I wish everyone the happiest of holidays.”