9 Places to Get a Photo with Santa

If you are looking for Santa this season, we’ve put together a list of places to grab a photo with the jolly guy in the red suit. Below are 9 places your family can get a photo with Santa.

1. Grecian Pizzeria

2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill

Dec. 4

Enjoy a delicious dinner with live Christmas music from Radio Farm and Santa will be there to take FREE pictures with kids and adults.

2.CoolSprings Galleria

1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067



Santa is at the CoolSprings Galleria every day in Center Court, near Dillard’s. Santa is available to hear children’s wishes Monday through Saturday from 10 am – 9 pm; and Sundays from noon to 6 pm. Visits with Santa are always free, but a variety of photo packages are available for purchase.

Santa takes a break to feed the reindeer from 1 p to 2 p and 5 p to 6 p on Monday thru Saturday, and from 2:30 p to 3 p on Sunday.

Looking to save a little time during your visit to Santa? Shoppers can purchase a “FastPass” to visit Santa. The “front of the line” pass is available by visiting the mall website and pre-purchasing your photo package. Shoppers with a “FastPass” will have a separate line and can avoid the wait.

Santa will be at the Galleria until December 24th at 6pm.

3. Christmas in Brentwood

Brentwood Academy, 219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood

Dec 5

Brentwood Academy is pleased to announce Christmas in Brentwood, Sunday, December 5, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This community-wide celebration featuring Christian recording artist Point of Grace will be a fun and festive way to ring in the Advent season, and of course, Santa will be there.

4. Santa Brunch at the Harpeth Hotel

130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin

Every Sunday in December

Enjoy an exclusive North Pole-inspired brunch menu while the kids get to spend some time with Santa. Feeling naughty? The elves at 1799 have crafted some spirited drinks for those who didn’t make the list.

Find more information here

5. Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

Downtown Franklin

Dec 3

Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square is a fun way for the entire family to kick-off the holiday season. This year on Friday, December 3, from 6 p -8:30 p. The event features children’s choirs from local middle schools, and high schools. In addition, this year’s event will feature FREE photos with Santa, and pet photos.

6. Morning with Santa

Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Dec 4

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will again host the annual Morning with Santa program on Saturday, December 7th. Doors will open at 9:00 a. Magician Scott Humston will be on hand again this year to amaze and delight with his fascinating magic and hilarious showmanship. The magic show will be offered at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30, so enjoy refreshments, face painting, music, giveaways and of course, Santa Claus.

Admission is free, but tickets are required and may be picked up at the Children’s Service Desk. For more information, please contact Pat Ladnier or Missy Dillingham at 371-0090 ext. 8380.

7. Pancakes and Pictures with Santa

Blue Barn and Gardens, 2710 Bristow Road, Columbia

Dec 10th -12th

The Blue Barn Venue is located in Columbia, TN. Dates for this event are December 10th, 11th, and 12th. Tickets are $35 per child and allow the child to enter into Santa’s Snow Shop to participate in an hour of fun. All ticket activities are for children only, but parents may accompany their children throughout the duration of the class. We will have freshly cooked pancakes for children to top with various yummy toppings for our morning classes and Christmas-shaped cookies to decorate with icing and sprinkles for our afternoon classes. Children will be making a simple craft to take home with them. Also, included in your child’s ticket will be a letter to Santa. Oh, and don’t forget, pictures with the main man himself, Santa Claus!

Find tickets here.

8. The Christmas Place

2250 North Mount Juliet Road, Mount Juliet

Every day until Dec. 23

Santa will be at the Incredible Christmas Place from 3 pm – 8 pm Monday – Friday, 10 am-8 pm on Saturday, and 10 am – 8 pm on Sunday until December 23rd.

Make a reservation here.

9. Rivergate Mall

1000 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville

Nov. 20- Dec. 24