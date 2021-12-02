Page, Summit High Football Teams Prepare for Title Games

The Page and Summit high football teams are gearing up to play in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State title games this weekend.

Page High is making history with its first appearance in the finals, and Summit High is looking to make a repeat of last year’s State title. Page High is facing Powell High in the Class 5A finals on December 3 at 7 p.m.

“This football season has been very special to all of our Page family,” said PHS Principal Dr. Katie Hill. “Our community has been amazing all year. Our band and cheerleaders have shown unconditional support for the team. Our players have made it exciting to pull for them every single week. The energy in this building this week is electric, and we can’t wait for Friday night.”

After moving to Class 6A this year, Summit High is taking on defending champions Oakland High December 4 at 7 p.m. Summit High won the Class 5A division in the fall 2020 season.

“We have gone undefeated this season, and our last win against Hendersonville allows us another chance at the championship,” said SHS Principal Sarah Lamb. “The school is so excited to have this opportunity to go back. Our students have shown up each game and cheered on the team. We’re ready to do that again Saturday.”

Both games will take place at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Two Summit High football players are also earning individual recognition.

Keaten Wade was invited to participate in the 2022 All-American Bowl Game. Only 100 of the nation’s top high school football players are selected for the game.

Keaten and his brother, Destin Wade, are both Class 6A finalists in the Tennessee Mr. Football competition. This is the second consecutive year Destin has been named a Mr. Football finalist.

“Destin and Keaten being named finalists for Mr. Football is a credit to their ability and work ethic,” said WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines. “These two young men are selfless and always put team accomplishments above individual accolades. Being rewarded as Mr. Football finalists is deserving and exciting for the program and school. Teammates being named finalists is unusual. Siblings being named finalists is unprecedented.”

The winners will be announced December 7 at Nissan Stadium. The Mr. Football Awards recognize the top student-athletes in each class and the top kicker. The players are selected by a statewide committee based on season performance, academics and character.