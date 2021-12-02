Butters’ Ace Hardware to Open in Thompson’s Station

Butters’ Ace Hardware announced Wednesday that it has plans to build a 17,500 sq. ft. Ace Hardware in the Tollgate Village development of Thompson’s Station, TN (Williamson County). To be located at 1109 Ellison Way, Thompson’s Station, TN – It will be the first multi-department specialty Ace Hardware store format in the area.

The new 17,500 sq. ft. space will begin construction in December 2021 with plans for completion in 3rd quarter 2022. Butters’ Ace Hardware will be locally owned and operated by a resident Williamson County family with longtime roots in the area who saw a need for a premium ‘hometown’ hardware store format to serve their community. Butters’ Ace will feature an extensive offering of premium brands including Ace exclusive products to cater to the needs and cultural fabric of the surrounding area. The Butters’ Ace Hardware soft opening is tentatively planned for August 2022.

“Thompson’s Station is thrilled to welcome Ace Hardware and its owner-operators, Dr. Gerald Butters and his family to Tollgate Village’s commercial district,” said Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier. “For many years, the community has sought to bring new business investors and retail entities into the town with one of the biggest requests being a hardware store. The local, neighborhood owner-operator Ace model is a great fit for our town as we strive to build a modern Mayberry where you know and help out your neighbors. I have every confidence that Dr. Butters and his team will soon know your name and Ace Hardware will be a regular community gathering spot on the weekends.”

Butters’ Ace Hardware will serve as a one-stop-shop selling traditional hardware products such as lawn and garden materials, fasteners, tools, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It will also feature several specialty departments including outdoor goods, clothing and equipment, nostalgic sundries, specialty outdoor grillware, giftware, home decor and boutique fashion. The unique departments will be presented in a store-within-a-store concept. Unique touches are planned for the store such as an open mic stage for local musicians to perform and offer an artistic touch to the retail experience. Butters’ Ace will serve Thompson’s Station and surrounding areas to include Franklin, College Grove, Arrington, and Spring Hill with hopes to operate as a destination for shoppers looking to meet their hardware needs and who value curated goods found in a unique retail format.

“We look forward to becoming a helpful neighbor and a valued employer in Thompson’s Station,” said Dr. Gerald Butters, co-owner of Butters’ Ace Hardware. “It’s a lively and fast-growing community and we are thrilled to be building a ‘neighborhood’ store here. Most of all, we’re excited as a local family to show our neighbors and customers how we live the ‘Ace Helpful Promise’ every day by delivering reliable service, helpful advice, and quality products while maintaining a regional identity with unflagging integrity.”

Butters’ Ace will be the first store for the current owners.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is planned for December 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at the future home of Butters’ Ace, 1109 Elliston Way, Thompson’s Station, TN. Media and public are welcome. More information can be obtained by emailing [email protected].

About Butters’ Ace Hardware

Headquartered in Southern Williamson County, Butters’ Ace Hardware will be the helpful neighborhood hardware store with an involved local ownership. Butters will provide one-to-one service for power and hand tools, fasteners, paint, plumbing, lawn care, pet, electrical supplies, grills and accessories, local products, and giftware. The 17,500 sq. ft. retail location in Thompson’s Station will reflect the personal and robust culture of Middle Tennessee, the family’s home.

With access to more than 70,000 products, Butters’ Ace will live the ‘Ace Helpful Promise’ every day by delivering reliable service, helpful advice, and unique specialty products with integrity so customers and neighbors can trust they will get their projects done right every time. Butters’ Ace will offer a wide array of plumbing supplies, safety products, commercial lighting, paint, and other hard-to-find products to business and trade customers. In-store, curbside pick-up and home delivery services will be offered to make for competitive and well-rounded shopping options.