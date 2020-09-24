7 Kitchen Design Trends for 2020

With COVID lockdowns, we’ve all been spending more time in our kitchens than ever before. With many restaurants closed during the spring and early summer, the kitchen has truly made a comeback as the heart of the home.

As we head into the fall and winter, many people are thinking about what the coming months have in store. More time in the kitchen? Spruce up your place by taking inspiration from these seven kitchen design trends we’re loving in 2020!

#1 Back In Black

No, black isn’t just an accent color any more. When paired with dark wood floors, gold fixtures, or dazzling white countertops, black kitchen cabinets can be true showstoppers. We’re loving this bold, moody look!

#2 Burst of Color

If jet black cabinets aren’t up your alley, try adding a burst of color to your kitchen. Bright blues and electric hues limited to a single area (think: the base of your kitchen island) can bring a vibrant energy into your kitchen. When opting for a bold burst of color, consider keeping other cabinets, countertops, flooring, and walls neutrals.

#3 Look, Ma, No Hand(le)s

Can’t settle on the right modern look for your kitchen cabinet hardware? Who says you need any hardware? We’re loving the trend toward handle-less kitchen cabinets. Today’s premium cabinet manufacturers use some remarkable technology for effortless push-open cabinets that eliminate the need for any external hardware.

#4 Gild It All

Gold sinks, gold faucets, gold backsplash, gold pendant lamps…. gild it all! Pair gold with white countertops, dark cabinets, or light natural wood textures for a trendy look that’s not going away anytime soon.

#5 Appliances That Pop

No, appliances don’t just come in white, black, and stainless steel. Spunky teals, rich jewel tones, and whimsical pastels are all making a comeback in the world of kitchen appliances. Add a fun backsplash to tie-in the colorful theme.

#6 Tone It Down a Notch

Okay, an avocado-colored refrigerator isn’t in your kitchen’s future? We understand. Take a more conservative approach to your kitchen remodel and tone it down a notch. We’re loving the gorgeous navy blue and charcoal-colored paint adorning kitchen cabinets these days. Other great on-trend options are neutral and natural wood tones. Watch for this look to come on strong.

#7 Paint It Gray

Gray? Drab? No way! The right gray, when paired with a light-colored wood like bamboo, natural light, and clean, bright surfaces can deliver a perfectly calming and charming effect. And who couldn’t use more of that in 2020? Gray kitchen cabinets are making a comeback, and we say bring it on!

