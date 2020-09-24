Williamson County 4-H to Host Virtual NASA-Themed Event

On Saturday, September 26 at 3:00 PM, Williamson County 4-H will host a virtual event titled Destination Space in partnership with the Williamson County Public Library and Girls STEAM Ahead with NASA.

From the comfort of their own homes, boys and girls of all ages will learn about binary code, space science, and the many groundbreaking contributions women have made to science.

Former Williamson County resident Gitanjali Rao is the featured scientist and speaker. Ms. Rao, age 14, was named America’s Top Young Scientist and to the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Science list. She is a four-time TED speaker and speaks often in global and corporate forums on innovation and the importance of STEM.

This event is free to registered participants thanks to a grant provided by Girls STEAM Ahead with NASA, an initiative of NASA’s Universe of Learning.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Williamson County Public Library and NASA’s Universe of Learning science education program on this unique event,” says Jennifer Hartsell Stockdale, Williamson County 4-H Youth Educator and grant recipient.

Girls STEAM Ahead with NASA uses hands-on astronomy events, field-tested educational activities, and resources from NASA Astrophysics.

Advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link and pre-packaged supplies. Spots are limited. For families who prefer to stay at home, typical household supplies can be substituted for most event activities.

For more information and to register, call the 4-H Office at 615-790-5721 or visit https://forms.gle/gm4yZQznSrpdUbi68.