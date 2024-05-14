Home Goods Franklin Sets Open Date

In February, a sign for Home Goods was placed at Watson Glenn Shopping Center in Franklin.

The new Home Goods location is at 209 S Royal Oaks Boulevard next to Aldi in the Watson Glen Shopping Center. The space was formerly Dick’s Sporting Goods Outlet. On the Home Goods website, they shared that the opening date for the new store will be Thursday, June 13th from 8 am until 10 pm. Store operating hours will be Monday – Saturday, 9:30 am – 9:30 pm and Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm.

What can you expect to find at the store? The website states, “At HomeGoods Franklin, TN, you’ll discover high-quality, handcrafted merchandise for every style and every room, all at significant savings. You’ll find an ever-changing selection of home décor & fashions from around the world. Get inspiration for your kitchen & dining furniture, bed and bathroom, and even pieces to complete space for your kids and pets.”

