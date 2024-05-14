Eagle Award Presented to Dr. Melissa Caldwell for Commendable Action

Freedom Behavioral Health, Inc. (FBH) honored Dr. Melissa Caldwell with its Eagle Award for heroic actions in the area of professional wellness and behavioral health.

According to Mental Health America, “Nearly 1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year.” Freedom Behavioral Health is proud to promote the commendable actions and efforts of the individuals working in this important field. Dr. Caldwell performed an exceptional act under emergency conditions, and the action rendered directly resulted in sustaining a human life.

Dr. Melissa Caldwell is an award-winning clinical-forensic psychologist with thirty years of correctional mental health experience. In 2022, Dr. Caldwell was honored with the prestigious Edward A. Harrison Award of Excellence in Correctional Health Care Leadership from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). She currently leads a team of

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email