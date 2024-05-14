Health Inspections: Williamson County for May 14, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 7-14, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 76
View
Founders Pointe Pool
598 Promenade COurt Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 97
View
Corner Pub Franklin Bar
1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 13, 2024 | 99
View
Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool
598 Promenade Court Franklin, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 97
View
Moe Better Fish,Bar-B-Que & Things
1771 Cayce Spring Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 99
View
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 86
View
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar
2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 94
View
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Alluring Beauty Studio
233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Residence Inn Resturant
8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 89
View
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 98
View
Sussex Downs Apt Pool
1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 98
View
The Honeysuckle Bar
1770 Galleria Blvd. ste.A Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Residence Inn Bar
8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Ryan Swim Academy
7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 98
View
West Coast Taco
1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 80
View
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel
7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Ink Angel Studios LLC
2721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Ryan Swim Academy
7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 98
View
Residence Inn Bar
8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Ink Angel Studios LLC
2721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
The Honeysuckle
1770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 9, 2024 | 95
View
Frizos Beauty
2000 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
West Coast Taco
1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 80
View
The Honeysuckle Bar
1770 Galleria Blvd. ste.A Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Poppa P's Smoke Shoppe & Lounge
1935 Mallory Ln Ste 220 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Sweet Cece's
7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Residence Inn Resturant
8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 89
View
The White Alligator Bar
230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Tio Fun
901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 92
View
La Tapatia -- Mobile
111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 94
View
The Factory Mobile Bar
230 Franklin Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
The White Alligator
230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 8, 2024 | 97
View
Tap Room At Old Natchez
115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Harpeth River Oaks Pool
1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 96
View
MAA Cool Springs Pool
1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 94
View
Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen
115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 8, 2024 | 96
View
Grove At Shadow Green Pool
2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 96
View
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 94
View
Franklin Marriott Pool
700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 98
View
Goldfish Swimming School
1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 98
View
Harpeth River Oaks Spa
1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 98
View
Residence Inn Marriott Spa
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 92
View
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 98
View
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 100
View
The Inn at Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 100
View
The Golf Sanctuary
8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 86
View
Greenside Grill/Slider Provider
4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 7, 2024 | 98
View
Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar
5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 94
View
The Inn at Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 100
View
House of India
9100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 80
View
Residence Inn Marriott Pool
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 92
View
TennSkin
443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 100
View
Drakes Restaurant
553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 97
View
The Golf Sanctuary Bar
8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 100
View
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 76
View
Golden Chopsticks
1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 7, 2024 | 98
View
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 7, 2024 | 97
View
Fika Cafe
158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 7, 2024 | 99
View
Red Lobster #620
1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 7, 2024 | 97
View
1799 Kitchen and Cocktails
130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 90
View
Brookdale Franklin
910 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 98
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here