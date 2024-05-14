Health Inspections: Williamson County for May 14, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 7-14, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Corner Pub Franklin
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 76
|Founders Pointe Pool
|598 Promenade COurt Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 97
|Corner Pub Franklin Bar
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 13, 2024 | 99
|Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool
|598 Promenade Court Franklin, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 97
|Moe Better Fish,Bar-B-Que & Things
|1771 Cayce Spring Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 99
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 86
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse Bar
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 94
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|Residence Inn Resturant
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 89
|The Whitney
|113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 98
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 98
|The Honeysuckle Bar
|1770 Galleria Blvd. ste.A Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|Residence Inn Bar
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|Ryan Swim Academy
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 98
|West Coast Taco
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 80
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|2721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|The Honeysuckle
|1770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 9, 2024 | 95
|Frizos Beauty
|2000 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|Poppa P's Smoke Shoppe & Lounge
|1935 Mallory Ln Ste 220 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|Sweet Cece's
|7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|The White Alligator Bar
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Tio Fun
|901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 92
|La Tapatia -- Mobile
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 94
|The Factory Mobile Bar
|230 Franklin Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|The White Alligator
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 8, 2024 | 97
|Tap Room At Old Natchez
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Harpeth River Oaks Pool
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 96
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 94
|Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 8, 2024 | 96
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 96
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Greenhaven
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 94
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 98
|Goldfish Swimming School
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 98
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 98
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 92
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 98
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 100
|The Inn at Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 100
|The Golf Sanctuary
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 86
|Greenside Grill/Slider Provider
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 7, 2024 | 98
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 94
|House of India
|9100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 80
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 92
|TennSkin
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 100
|Drakes Restaurant
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 97
|The Golf Sanctuary Bar
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 100
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 76
|Golden Chopsticks
|1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 7, 2024 | 98
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
|1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 7, 2024 | 97
|Fika Cafe
|158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 7, 2024 | 99
|Red Lobster #620
|1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 7, 2024 | 97
|1799 Kitchen and Cocktails
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 90
|Brookdale Franklin
|910 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
