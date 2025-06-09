6 Live Shows this Week- June 9, 2025

Donna Vissman
photo from Counting Crows

Here are six live shows to see this week.

6Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary

Saturday, June 14, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Cash Money Millionaires – featuring Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, B.G, and Turk – will bring their historic 30th Anniversary Tour with The 400 Degreez Band and special guests The Lox, Beanie Sigel, Freeway and Young Gunz to Nashville this week.

5Counting Crows

Tuesday, June 10, 7:30 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

Counting Crows will kick off The Complete Sweets Tour this week at The Pinnacle. Special guests will be The Gaslight Anthem. Counting Crows performed at FirstBank Amphitheater back in 2021.

4Jet

Tuesday, June 10, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Australian rockers Jet will head to Nashville this week on their North American Tour. Special guests will be Band of Skulls.

3Hauser

Friday, June 13, 8 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

Hauser, the Croatian cellist, brings “The Rebel is Back” tour to Nashville this week.

2Songwriters Series at Franklin Theatre

Thursday, June 12, 7:30 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Don’t miss the Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series on June 12, featuring Jessica Willis Fisher, Emily Shackelton, James House, and Zoee.

1Woofstock at the Winery with Emmy Lou Harris

Saturday, June 14, 7:30 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

City Winery Nashville presents Woofstock at the Winery with Emmylou Harris, Daniel Lanois & Malcolm Burn – Celebrating 30 Years of “Wrecking Ball” on Saturday, June 14th at 7:30pm.

