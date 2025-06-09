WEATHER ALERT 6-9-2025 More Strong to Severe Storms

By
Clark Shelton
-
  • Another Round of Strong to Severe storms is expected across Middle Tennessee Monday 6-9-2025
  • Hail and straight line winds are the biggest concern.
  • This will be an all day event
  • We dry out for a few days after this and get warmer before another round arrives in time for the weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Monday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. High near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleZebra Rescued by Helicopter After Week-Long Search
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here