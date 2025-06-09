WEATHER ALERT 6-9-2025 More Strong to Severe Storms

- Another Round of Strong to Severe storms is expected across Middle Tennessee Monday 6-9-2025
- Hail and straight line winds are the biggest concern.
- This will be an all day event
- We dry out for a few days after this and get warmer before another round arrives in time for the weekend.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. High near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
