New Music this Week- June 9, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Louie TheSinger
Louie TheSinger’s debut album, One For The Hometown (MCA) album is out now along with a video for “Making On My Way.”
“Making ‘On My Way’ was amazing. Getting to work with guys like Mitch Allan and Joe and Rob Ragosta – those guys right there are geniuses; their catalogs speak for themselves, to work with those guys is a dream come true,” says Louie.
Take a listen here.
2Crowe Boys
New Orleans-based Crowe Boys — the new EMI duo made up of brothers Ocie and Wes Crowe — released their debut album, Made To Wander today. Along with the album is the official music video for “Debris,” the third clip in their mini-movie trilogy which includes, “Bootstraps,” and “Bonfire In My Soul.”
Take a listen here.
3Iam Tongi
“American Idol” Season 21 winner and Hawaii native, Iam Tongi, releases the powerful new track, “Unbreak My Heart,” via 19 Recordings.Written by Johnny Reid and Thomas “Tawgs” Salter and recorded in Nashville at Soultrain Sound Studios, the deeply personal ballad finds Tongi reflecting on the loss of his father and picking up the pieces.
Take a listen here.
4Ruston Kelly
Ruston Kelly has announced a new album Pale, Through the Window, due out September 12 on Rounder Records. Ahead of the album release, Kelly is sharing a preview of the album with “Wayside.”
Take a listen here.
5Chris Lane
Chris Lane released his latest sentimental summer standout, “2x4s & 4x6s.” The song paints a heartwarming picture of a growing family and a beautiful life built from the ground up. The chorus sings,”We’re living it right now / Little white painted up farmhouse / Kids in the yard throwing touchdowns / Sunset sittin, we’re front porch sippin’ / Hot wheels rolling down the hallway / Memories taking up the wall space / Yeah it all started with just a frame / But now we’re in it / Hammer and a nail and a prayer all built it / Crazy how our whole world fits in 2×4’s and 4×6’s”
Take a listen here.
6Hailey Whitters
The Iowa-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Hailey Whitters released her new album Corn Queen via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters. Produced once again by her longtime collaborator (and now-husband) Jake Gear, the 16-song collection is a rousing reflection on Whitters’ midwestern roots and the joys and struggles of small-town living, featuring special guests Molly Tuttle, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue.
Take a listen here.
7Lanie Gardner
Named a “2025 Artist to Watch” by the Recording Academy/GRAMMY and Amazon Music, Lanie Gardner, unveils her highly anticipated new EP, Polaroids, today via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. A six-track collection full of vivid storytelling, boundary-pushing soundscapes, and emotional truth, Polaroids is the perfect soundtrack for long drives, golden-hour moments, and everything in between.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter