Home Weather 6/13/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 87 and Evening Low of...

6/13/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 87 and Evening Low of 73, Light Winds and Minor Precip Chance

By
Source Staff
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photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, current conditions show a temperature of 87.1°F with a light wind at 0.5 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 87.3°F, while the low recorded was 69.1°F. Wind speeds during the day were variable, reaching up to 11.5 mph. There was an 18% chance of precipitation, with a negligible total of 0.05 in forecasted, resulting in only a light, dense drizzle earlier.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.7°F, with continued clear skies. Similar wind conditions are expected, with gusts up to 11.5 mph and the same 18% chance of precipitation persisting into the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
69°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
18% chance · 0.05 in
Now
87°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 81°F 72°F Rain: moderate
Monday 76°F 65°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 84°F 65°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 87°F 74°F Drizzle: light
Friday 73°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
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