6/13/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 87 and Evening Low of 73, Light Winds and Minor Precip Chance

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, current conditions show a temperature of 87.1°F with a light wind at 0.5 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 87.3°F, while the low recorded was 69.1°F. Wind speeds during the day were variable, reaching up to 11.5 mph. There was an 18% chance of precipitation, with a negligible total of 0.05 in forecasted, resulting in only a light, dense drizzle earlier.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.7°F, with continued clear skies. Similar wind conditions are expected, with gusts up to 11.5 mph and the same 18% chance of precipitation persisting into the evening.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|87°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|81°F
|72°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|76°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|84°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|87°F
|74°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|73°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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