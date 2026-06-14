6/13/26: Evening Showers with 76° and Winds at 13 mph, High 88°, Low 69°, Rain Total 0.21 in

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75.7°F with winds from the southwest at 12.6 mph. Moderate rain showers have been observed, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.03 in since this evening.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 87.6°F and a low of 69.1°F, with light rain occurring throughout the day, resulting in a total rainfall of 0.21 in. Tonight’s low is expected to be around 73.9°F, with a continued chance of light showers. Winds will remain steady, gusting up to 9.6 mph.

There are no active weather warnings at this time. Conditions are expected to remain clear through tonight, providing a transition to a calmer overnight period.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 69°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 45% chance · 0.21 in Now 76°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 88°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 82°F 70°F Rain: slight Monday 78°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: slight Friday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate

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