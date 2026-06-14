6/13/26: Evening Showers with 76° and Winds at 13 mph, High 88°, Low 69°, Rain Total 0.21 in

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75.7°F with winds from the southwest at 12.6 mph. Moderate rain showers have been observed, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.03 in since this evening.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 87.6°F and a low of 69.1°F, with light rain occurring throughout the day, resulting in a total rainfall of 0.21 in. Tonight’s low is expected to be around 73.9°F, with a continued chance of light showers. Winds will remain steady, gusting up to 9.6 mph.
There are no active weather warnings at this time. Conditions are expected to remain clear through tonight, providing a transition to a calmer overnight period.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
69°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
45% chance · 0.21 in
Now
76°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|88°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|82°F
|70°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|78°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|81°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|82°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|72°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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