5 Things to Know About Franktown’s Festival of Lights

For the third year, Franktown’s Festival of Lights brings a drive-thru light display to the Williamson County Ag Center.

Each evening, you can enjoy the light display from your car, from 5 p – 9 p from November 26 through December 26. Tickets are $25 per car.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the event.

Franktown’s drive-thru light spectacular features over 200 displays, which are synchronized to Christmas classics on the radio, all powered by 14 generators.

2. Last year, there were over 15,000 cars in attendance to view the over the one-mile course of the holiday display. It takes more than 350 volunteers to help with setup, taking tickets, parking, and more to maintain the event.

3. This year there is no Santa’s Village but you can purchase hot chocolate and goodies for your drive. There will also be a large Christmas tree for a photo opp.

4. A discount of $5 is given to our readers, use the code FTOH for the discount.

5. It all goes for a good cause. Franktown Open Hearts serves students in Franklin. They’ve identified 55 families that make less than $15,000 a year. These families are used to having their children receive breakfast and lunch through the schools, and Franktown would provide dinner during its programming. When schools closed and Franktown was forced to stop its programming, providing meals to its families became their main priority. They simply were not financially capable of providing food for all those additional meals for their children. They normally provide 10,000 meals a year to local children…during the 9-week period this past Spring, they provided 5,000 meals! Their focus over the past 8 months has shifted more to providing for the essential needs of children and families, and less on the educational and vocation aspects of its programming. Find details about Year-End Giving www.FranktownOpenHearts.com – click on the “Donate” button.

Learn more about Franktown Open Hearts and the Festival of Lights here.