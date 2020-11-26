5 Thanksgiving Recipes You Can Make in 15 Minutes

1 Sweet Corn With Maple-Bourbon Brown Butter and Bacon

from iowagirleats.com

(pictured above)

Ingredients

4 slices maple bacon, chopped

3 Tablespoons butter

3 ears sweet corn, kernels cut off cob (about 4 cups)

2 green onions, chopped

2 teaspoon bourbon

1-1/2 teaspoons real maple syrup (not pancake syrup)

lots of salt and pepper

Directions

Add bacon to a large skillet over medium heat. Cook until crispy then remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and set aside. Remove bacon grease from skillet.

Melt butter in skillet then, when it begins to foam, start swirling skillet until the butter reaches caramel brown in color. Add sweet corn, green onions, bourbon, maple syrup, salt, and pepper then turn the heat up slightly and toss to combine. Saute for 7-8 minutes or until corn is tender and caramelized, stirring every so often. Add bacon back in then taste and adjust salt and pepper if necessary.