5 Thanksgiving Recipes You Can Make in 15 Minutes

Need something quick and delicious to add to your Thanksgiving feast? These recipes can be made in 15 minutes (or less).
1Sweet Corn With Maple-Bourbon Brown Butter and Bacon
from iowagirleats.com
(pictured above)
Ingredients
- 4 slices maple bacon, chopped
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 3 ears sweet corn, kernels cut off cob (about 4 cups)
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 2 teaspoon bourbon
- 1-1/2 teaspoons real maple syrup (not pancake syrup)
- lots of salt and pepper
Directions
Add bacon to a large skillet over medium heat. Cook until crispy then remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and set aside. Remove bacon grease from skillet.
Melt butter in skillet then, when it begins to foam, start swirling skillet until the butter reaches caramel brown in color. Add sweet corn, green onions, bourbon, maple syrup, salt, and pepper then turn the heat up slightly and toss to combine. Saute for 7-8 minutes or until corn is tender and caramelized, stirring every so often. Add bacon back in then taste and adjust salt and pepper if necessary.
2Little Lemon Tassies
from Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup lemon curd
- 1 1.9 ounce package (15) baked miniature phyllo dough shells
- Whipped cream (optional)
- Fresh raspberries (optional)
Directions
In a small bowl, stir lemon curd to soften. Spoon 1 teaspoon of the lemon curd into each phyllo shell. If desired, pipe or spoon whipped cream on top of tassies and garnish with raspberries.
Serve immediately or let stand at room temperature for up to 1 hour before serving.
3Date Wraps
from EatingWell.com
Ingredients
- 16 thin slices prosciutto
- 16 whole pitted dates
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Preparation
Wrap a slice of prosciutto around each date. Grind pepper on top.
4Winter Fruit Sangria
from Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
- 6 dried Calimyrna (light) figs, sliced
- 6 dried apricots, cut into slivers
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup brandy
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 750 milliliter bottle Rioja or Merlot
- 1 10 ounce bottle club soda
Directions
In a saucepan stir together the dried fruits, brandy, and honey. Cook over medium-low heat until simmering. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Add wine; stir. To serve, strain sangria into a pitcher. Add ice cubes and club soda; stir gently. Makes 8 servings.
5Honey Glazed Carrots
from Sunny Anderso, FoodNetwork.com
Ingredients
- Salt
- 1 pound baby carrots
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
Directions
In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add salt and then carrots and cook until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Drain the carrots and add back to pan with butter, honey and lemon juice. Cook until a glaze coats the carrots, 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with parsley.