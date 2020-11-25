OBITUARY: Ora Charlene Coomer

Ora Charlene Coomer, age 84 of Columbia, TN passed away November 23, 2020. Born in Franklin, TN to the late Owen & Francis House.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Landon Coomer; daughter, Linda Ballow; brother, Russell House.

She is survived by her sons; David Cartwright of Franklin, TN and Tim (Cara) Cartwright of Springfield, TN; daughter, Lisa (David) Nichols of Columbia, TN; brother, Ed (Charlotte) House of Franklin, TN; sisters, Mary Young of Shelbyville, TN and Margaretann Merrell of Springfield, MO; grandchildren, Will (Nikki) Cartwright, Eric Nichols and Abby Nichols; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Ava & Nolan and Keira, Jaxon & Bailey.

Graveside service will be held 1:00PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Ronnie Johnson will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.