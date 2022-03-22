5 Services to Help you Prep for Spring Break with A Moment’s Peace

Spring Break is here and A Moment’s Peace is ready to assist you in looking and feeling your best! Whether you’re doing a beach vacation or city traveling this Spring Break, here are some services that are essential to your pre-travel checklist.

Facials

A facial can help rejuvenate your skin to restore the health and glow that the winter season took away. In addition to it being a relaxing and pampering experience, your skin will receive added hydration and the nourishing treatment it deserves. During a facial your skin is cleansed, exfoliated and any impurities will be extracted leaving you with a radiant, healthy glow.

VersaSpa Spray Tan

With warmer weather just around the corner, we are all starting to think about that perfect tan. Having a premium bronzed skin tone is a glamorous beauty accessory most of us desire for the spring season. A healthier alternative, not to mention a time saving option, to lying out in the sun is the VersaSpa spray tan.

VersaSpa has over 15 years of experience and expertise in skincare and tanning science. With a unique blend of green & brown marine algae to detoxify, rejuvenate and hydrate. This technology also stimulates collagen in your skin and amino acids in DHA to help create a natural look that is also a healthy alternative to harsh chemicals.

Mani-Pedi

Whether you’re at the beach or walking concrete streets, chances are you’re going to be in sandals this Spring Break. Make sure your toes are your favorite color by spoiling yourself with one of our indulgent pedicures complete with a luxurious massage chair. Don’t forget about spoiling your hands while you’re here and try one of OPI’s latest spring colors to compliment your pedicure selection.

Spring Time Hair

Craving a change? Let us assist you in getting that perfect blonde shade for spring or adding those vivid colors you crave to show off. We can also help provide you with the perfect Spring 2022 Hair Trends such as the octopus cut, horizontal highlights or that rebel red shade that is st to be one of this year’s hottest colors.

Waxing

We are consistently named the best waxing and hair removal service in the area and with good reason. Let’s face it, no one loves waxing. But we love the way we look afterward! We make it as pain-free and anxiety-free as possible, immersing you in the privacy and calmness of one of our modern, luxurious spa suites designed for relaxation. We offer a full line of facial and body waxing for both men and women.

A Moment’s Peace is here for you this Spring Break season for all of your prepping needs. Call (615) 224-0770 or book any of these services with us today. A Moments Peace is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067