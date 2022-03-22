Time to Clear Out Your Personal Documents on Shred Day 2022

Shred Day 2022 returns on April 23, 2022 from 9:00 am – 12 pm at the Lighthouse Wealth Group Parking Lot (801 Crescent Centre Dr. Suite 600, Franklin, TN 37067).

Do you find that you’re hoarding old statements, bills, or other outdated confidential documents during your spring cleaning this year, but don’t know how to get rid of them in a safe way?

You can safely destroy those documents and clear out that space at Lighthouse Wealth Group’s on-site shred event! Your old personal documents will be destroyed by a high-speed, mobile, cross shredder. All shredded material will be recycled. It’s a win-win-win: you’ll be protecting the environment, protecting yourself from identity theft, and clearing out that much needed space!

This is a complimentary, no obligation event.

No-longer-needed tax documents flooding your file cabinets? SHRED DAY IS BACK! Saturday, April 23, 9 am-12 pm in the Lighthouse parking lot, we’ll have a giant industrial shredder ready and waiting to destroy all your unnecessary tax documents in a way that protects your private information, and is also a lot of fun to watch! Hope to see you there!

Click HERE for more information.

For more local events visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/