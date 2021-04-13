5 Reasons You Need to Try Microneedling

Moving into the warmer seasons, we often think about skin protection from the harsh UV rays of the sun. While this is important, we also need to consider what our skin has endured through the dry, frigid winter months. This cold and dry air depletes our skin of moisture causing dry skin that is dull and most times we experience a lackluster complexion. At A Moment’s Peace, their MedSpa offers the perfect solution for these dreary winter skin troubles: Microneedling. Microneedling is a procedure that uses numerous tiny needles to puncture the very first layer of skin. This process works to rejuvenate your skin by boosting collagen production, which reduces the appearance of wrinkles & fine lines and elevates the overall texture of your skin. Why is Microneedling beneficial for transitioning your skin into these warmer months?

Immediately Improves the Texture and Quality of Your Skin

The dry winter air coupled with our tendency to consume warmer (caffeinated) drinks affect our collagen in our skin. The pinpricks that we undergo during a Microneedling session stimulate remodeling of existing collagen and promote formation of new collagen and blood vessels in the skin. Your skin will begin to repair itself immediately which is why you will notice a smoother, softer skin texture almost instantly.

Microneedling Reduces Black Heads

Harsh, cold air and wind during winter months strip your skin of its natural surface lipids, which act like a barrier to retain moisture while keeping dirt and other environmental toxins out. With that protection gone, it is easier for bacteria to get into your skin which means more black heads. The controlled trauma caused by Microneedling liberates and clears blackheads during the procedure. You will notice a reduction or elimination in blackheads right away as well as smaller pore sizes which lasts about 3-4 weeks.

Exfoliates Your Skin

Between the cold air outside and the dry indoor heating our skin cells tend to dehydrate and die out faster in winter. This buildup of dead skin cells needs to be removed. Exfoliation refers to removing the uppermost layer of your skin (the surface layer). This is vital due to dead skin cells being present on this layer. By removing this layer, your skin instantly looks smoother, fresher and feels significantly softer.

Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Due to the drop in humidity our skin is not able to retain as much water as it does during the warmer months. This, coupled with the stress of the holidays and other outside factors contribute to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Likely the most beneficial element of Microneedling is the immediate reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. The small pinholes created by the needle breaks into the upper layer of the dermis cause the release of growth factors to repair and heal from the microdamage that has been caused. Essentially, your body is overreacting to the small traumas caused during the procedure to release the growth factors that increase collagen and elastin levels. It also causes the formulation of many tiny blood vessels that supply blood, oxygen and nutrients straight into the dermis. The outcome of this combination is a reduction in wrinkles, healing of photodamage and tightening of existing skin.

It is Cost Effective

Surgery can cost a fortune and is oftentimes much more invasive than MedSpa procedures. Microneedling carries a lesser risk factor than plastic surgery and is much more cost effective.

