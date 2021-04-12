Today’s Top Stories: April 12, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 12, 2021.
1New Construction And a 99+ Acre Homesite in Franklin
Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory is pleased to present a mature 99+ acre tract and new construction (available in 2022) in Brentwood’s The Reserve at Raintree Forest. Read More.
2First Watch Opens 11th Location in Spring Hill
First Watch opened a new restaurant in Spring Hill on Monday, April 12th making it the 11th restaurant for the company in the Nashville area. Read More.
33 Tennessee State Park Road Trips to Take
Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. Read More.
4K-LOVE Parent Company Moving Headquarters to Nashville
Educational Media Foundation (EMF) – parent company to K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks, AccessMore podcasts and WTA Media – will establish over the next three years a new global headquarters in the Nashville region. Read More.
5How Burt Reynolds is a Part of Franklin History
It has been more than 45 years since the movie “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings”, starring actor Burt Reynolds, had its World Premiere in February of 1975 in Nashville at the old Lowe’s Crescent Theatre. While the actor died in 2018, he is remembered by many for the time he spent in Williamson County in 1974 filming the movie. Read More.