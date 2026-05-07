5/6/26: Light Drizzle Overnight with a Low of 53.8°F; Daytime High Reached 69.1°F Amidst Moderate Rain Showers

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 54.3°F with a light drizzle. Winds are coming from the south at 7 mph, and there has been no additional precipitation recorded since earlier today.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 69.1°F and a low of 51.3°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 14.5 mph. The chance of rain was significant, with a total precipitation of 1.05 in measured during moderate rain showers throughout the day. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to around 53.8°F, with winds calming to about 6.8 mph and only a 16% chance of additional rain. Conditions will remain overcast.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Residents should be prepared for continued cloudy conditions as the night progresses.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 51°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 85% chance · 1.05 in Now 54°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 5:49am Sunset 7:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 69°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 65°F 51°F Drizzle: dense Friday 70°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 52°F Drizzle: light Sunday 78°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Monday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 67°F 44°F Clear sky

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