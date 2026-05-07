Home Weather 5/6/26: Light Drizzle Overnight with a Low of 53.8°F; Daytime High Reached...

5/6/26: Light Drizzle Overnight with a Low of 53.8°F; Daytime High Reached 69.1°F Amidst Moderate Rain Showers

By
Source Staff
-

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 54.3°F with a light drizzle. Winds are coming from the south at 7 mph, and there has been no additional precipitation recorded since earlier today.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 69.1°F and a low of 51.3°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 14.5 mph. The chance of rain was significant, with a total precipitation of 1.05 in measured during moderate rain showers throughout the day. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to around 53.8°F, with winds calming to about 6.8 mph and only a 16% chance of additional rain. Conditions will remain overcast.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Residents should be prepared for continued cloudy conditions as the night progresses.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
51°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
85% chance · 1.05 in
Now
54°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
5:49am
Sunset
7:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 69°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 65°F 51°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 70°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 78°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 67°F 44°F Clear sky
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