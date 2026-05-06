Alana Springsteen Brings ‘I Hope This Helps’ Tour to Nashville

Artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen announces the I HOPE THIS HELPS TOUR — a U.S. headline run kicking off on September 17, with dates currently scheduled through October 24 at Nashville’s Exit/In. Local presales launch on Thursday (5/7). General on-sale begins this Friday (5/8) at 10 a.m. CST. Register for the fan presale and find ticket links HERE and visit alanaspringsteen.com for more info. Check out the full itinerary below.

Click for More Events

Featuring support from Texas-bred Country riser Erin Kinsey (from 9/17 to 10/3) and indie-folk musician Kyle Schuesler (10/8 to 10/24), the I HOPE THIS HELPS TOUR will follow the hotly anticipated ALANA SPRINGSTEEN: LIVE IN EUROPE — a headline summer tour of the UK and Europe, including stops in major cities like London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Belfast.

The follow-up to Springsteen’s landmark full-length debut TWENTY SOMETHING, I HOPE THIS HELPS marks her most emotionally revealing work to date, driven by a fierce devotion to confronting uncomfortable truths head-on. Along with “i loved you then” (a cinematic yet viscerally human love song that premiered last Friday), the album includes the previously released standouts “love me anyway,” “black sheep,” and “note to self.”