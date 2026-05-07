Photo of the Day: May 7, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Battle Ground Academy recognized three senior student-athletes as they officially signed to continue their athletic careers in college. Surrounded by family, coaches, teammates, faculty and friends, each student marked the next step in their journey as both a student and competitor. With these commitments, a total of 12 members of the Class of 2026 have now signed to compete at the collegiate level.

Lawson Gillispie – Basketball – University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Christian Thompson – Football – Rhodes College

Jaden Thompson – Basketball – Minnesota West Community and Technical College

“These signings are a reflection of the discipline, resilience and commitment these students have demonstrated throughout their time at BGA,” said Dr. Fred Eaves, Assistant Head of School for Operations and Co-Curricular Programs. “They’ve competed at a high level while contributing meaningfully to our community, and we look forward to following their continued success at the collegiate level.”

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