Home Weather 5/28/26: Overcast With High of 87, Low of 71; Currently 78.3, Wind...

5/28/26: Overcast With High of 87, Low of 71; Currently 78.3, Wind 3.2, Mainly Clear Tonight

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 78.3°F, with a light breeze from the southwest at 3.2 mph. The sky remains overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported in the past hour.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 87.1°F and a low of 71.1°F, with moderate rain observed and a total precipitation of 0.18 in. The wind throughout the day gusted up to 7.8 mph, and there was a 19% chance of rain, which resulted in several instances of rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 75.9°F, and wind speeds will remain steady, reaching up to 7.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 8%, with conditions expected to remain mainly clear as the night progresses.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
71°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0.18 in
Now
78°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 87°F 71°F Rain: moderate
Friday 82°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 80°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 73°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 53°F Partly cloudy
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