5/28/26: Overcast With High of 87, Low of 71; Currently 78.3, Wind 3.2, Mainly Clear Tonight

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 78.3°F, with a light breeze from the southwest at 3.2 mph. The sky remains overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported in the past hour.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 87.1°F and a low of 71.1°F, with moderate rain observed and a total precipitation of 0.18 in. The wind throughout the day gusted up to 7.8 mph, and there was a 19% chance of rain, which resulted in several instances of rainfall.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 75.9°F, and wind speeds will remain steady, reaching up to 7.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 8%, with conditions expected to remain mainly clear as the night progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|87°F
|71°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|82°F
|71°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|77°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|80°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|73°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|75°F
|53°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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