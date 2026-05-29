Photo of the Day: May 29, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Clint Black marked the publication of his memoir, “Killin’ Time: My Life and Music,” with a conversation at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum. The conversation was led by acclaimed radio and television host Lorianne Crook.

In the book, Black shares the unfiltered, extraordinary account of his journey from a kid with a dream on the outskirts of Houston to a country music legend. From his near-death experiences as a young boy and his decision to drop out of high school to pursue music, to countless years struggling as an unknown young artist, playing at any nightclub or hotel bar that would have him, Black’s path to success had more twists than the Texas two-step. With vivid, deeply personal stories — all told with Black’s signature charm — he recounts how his steadfast dedication to his beliefs and his passion for music led him to success after success and through storm after storm.

Clint Black is also the subject of a new exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Clint Black: The Hard Way On Purpose. The exhibit traces Black’s story, from a working-class upstart to topping the charts on his own terms. Black’s many talents and considerable versatility — as a singer, songwriter, player, actor, label head and more — have captivated the world of country music. Open until August 2027, the exhibit is included with museum admission.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos