Home Weather 5/28/26: Clear Skies Overnight, Low 75; High Reached 86 Today with Light...

5/28/26: Clear Skies Overnight, Low 75; High Reached 86 Today with Light Winds and Low Precip Chance

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Currently, in Williamson County at 4:51 AM, the temperature is 71.2°F with a light wind from the south at 1.3 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85.6°F, with a low of 70.7°F tonight. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, with gusts up to 6.3 mph. There is a 19% chance of precipitation during the day, with no expected rainfall accumulation.

Tonight’s low is forecasted to be 75.2°F, and conditions will be partly cloudy. Winds will remain steady, also reaching up to 6.3 mph, with a reduced precipitation chance of 9%.

No active weather alerts are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
71°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 86°F 71°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Monday 79°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 79°F 58°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 80°F 56°F Clear sky
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