5/28/26: Clear Skies Overnight, Low 75; High Reached 86 Today with Light Winds and Low Precip Chance

Currently, in Williamson County at 4:51 AM, the temperature is 71.2°F with a light wind from the south at 1.3 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85.6°F, with a low of 70.7°F tonight. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, with gusts up to 6.3 mph. There is a 19% chance of precipitation during the day, with no expected rainfall accumulation.
Tonight’s low is forecasted to be 75.2°F, and conditions will be partly cloudy. Winds will remain steady, also reaching up to 6.3 mph, with a reduced precipitation chance of 9%.
No active weather alerts are in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
86°F
Low
71°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|86°F
|71°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|76°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|74°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|79°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|79°F
|58°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|80°F
|56°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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