Home Weather 5/23/26: Clear Skies Today With High of 79.7, Low Tonight Near 69,...

5/23/26: Clear Skies Today With High of 79.7, Low Tonight Near 69, Light Winds, Rain Likely Tomorrow.

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County as of 5:05 PM show a temperature of 79.7°F with a light wind from the east at 4.2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 79.7°F, while the low was 68.7°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 69.8°F with wind speeds increasing slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is 21%, and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, there is a moderate rainfall forecasted for tomorrow with a total expected precipitation of 0.23 in and a precipitation chance of 76%. Wind gusts may reach up to 10.4 mph during the day.

There are currently no active weather warnings in the area.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
69°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
5.4 (Moderate)
Precip
76% chance · 0.23 in
Now
80°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 80°F 69°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 77°F 69°F Rain: slight
Monday 72°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 80°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: light
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