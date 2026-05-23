Dr. Sharon Kay S. Vaulman, née Mortenson, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 12, 1950, in St. Paul, Minnesota, Dr. Vaulman was a compassionate and dedicated individual whose passion for caring for others and lifelong love of learning defined her distinguished life.

A Clinical Neuropsychologist by profession, Dr. Vaulman devoted much of her career to healing and teaching, having served on the trauma team and later in private practice. Dr. Vaulman’s real passion was education, beginning as a professor at the University of South Alabama and culminating as Medical Education Director for Johnson and Johnson. Beyond her medical accomplishments, she was a committed member of St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin and served with devotion as a Eucharistic Minister. Her spiritual commitment was an integral part of her life and provided comfort to many.

Sharon was a woman of many talents and interests. A creative artist at heart, she found joy in quilting, hiking, playing mahjong, and golf—activities that kept her connected to family and friends. She was also an avid reader who cherished the time spent with her friends at book club, and she held a particular fondness for the TAG creative arts quilt group which meant a great deal to her.

Her personality radiated warmth and dedication. Known for her caring nature, she loved taking care of people and inspiring others with her passion for knowledge. These qualities made her a beloved figure in both her professional and personal circles.

Dr. Vaulman is lovingly survived by her devoted husband of 22 years, Vincent Vaulman; her children, Jennifer Miller and her husband Brian, and John Schneider and his wife Anna; and her cherished grandchildren, Lauren, Cole, Victoria, and John. She also leaves behind her mother, Victoria Mortenson, and her sister, Deborah Schmidt and her husband Thomas. Her late father, Lawrence Mortenson, preceded her in death.

Friends and family will honor her memory and celebrate her life at a visitation on June 4, 2026, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee. Her funeral service will be held the following day, June 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin.

Dr. Sharon Vaulman’s life was marked by service, love, and an enduring commitment to those she cared for. Her legacy of kindness and dedication to her faith, family, and profession will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.