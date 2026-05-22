5/21/26: Minor Flood Advisory Issued Due To Rain; High 75, Low 67, Current Temp 72, Wind Calm

Flood Advisory * WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following county, Williamson. * WHEN…Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 927 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. – Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding. – Some locations that will experience flooding include… Franklin, Brentwood, Forest Hills, Oak Hill and Thompson's Station. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Minor Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until 12:30 AM CDT.

As of 9:30 PM, Williamson County is currently experiencing moderate rain showers with a temperature of 72°F. Winds are light at 0.5 mph, and there has been a total of 0.03 in of precipitation since the rain began. Earlier today, the high reached 75.4°F and the low was 67.5°F, with a total expected precipitation of 1.28 in and a 60% chance of rain.

For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 70.3°F. The wind is projected to increase slightly to around 5.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 60%. Conditions will continue to be overcast with the possibility of additional rain.

The Minor Flood Advisory indicates that urban and small stream flooding is likely due to the excessive rainfall, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. Doppler radar has shown heavy rain and thunderstorms affecting the area, which may lead to flooding issues. Stay alert and avoid travel in flooded areas.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 67°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 60% chance · 1.28 in Now 72°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 76°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 77°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 71°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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