5/19/26: Clear Skies With High Near 89 and Low of 72; Gentle Winds Up to 13.8 mph Expected Today

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 72.3°F with a light wind of 4.5 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 89.2°F and a low of 72°F. Winds may pick up during the day, reaching speeds of up to 13.8 mph. The chance of precipitation is relatively low, at 13%. Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 74.7°F with winds easing to 8.2 mph, and conditions will remain mainly clear.
There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts for the area.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
72°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:49pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|89°F
|72°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|81°F
|68°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|73°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|76°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|63°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|73°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|82°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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