Home Weather 5/19/26: Clear Skies With High Near 89 and Low of 72; Gentle...

5/19/26: Clear Skies With High Near 89 and Low of 72; Gentle Winds Up to 13.8 mph Expected Today

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 72.3°F with a light wind of 4.5 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 89.2°F and a low of 72°F. Winds may pick up during the day, reaching speeds of up to 13.8 mph. The chance of precipitation is relatively low, at 13%. Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 74.7°F with winds easing to 8.2 mph, and conditions will remain mainly clear.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts for the area.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
72°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 89°F 72°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 68°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 73°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 78°F 63°F Rain: slight
Sunday 73°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Monday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×