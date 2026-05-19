5/19/26: Clear Skies With High Near 89 and Low of 72; Gentle Winds Up to 13.8 mph Expected Today

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 72.3°F with a light wind of 4.5 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 89.2°F and a low of 72°F. Winds may pick up during the day, reaching speeds of up to 13.8 mph. The chance of precipitation is relatively low, at 13%. Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 74.7°F with winds easing to 8.2 mph, and conditions will remain mainly clear.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts for the area.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 72°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:38am Sunset 7:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 89°F 72°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 68°F Rain: moderate Thursday 73°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 78°F 63°F Rain: slight Sunday 73°F 66°F Drizzle: light Monday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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