Home Weather 5/12/26: Clear Sky, High 76, Low 45 – Mild Afternoon with Light...

5/12/26: Clear Sky, High 76, Low 45 – Mild Afternoon with Light Winds; Tonight Remains Clear with Low Near 62

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75°F, with a light wind from the south at 3.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and the sky remains clear.

Looking at the remainder of the day, the high is expected to reach 75.9°F, while the low tonight will be around 61.7°F. Winds may increase slightly to a maximum of 6.1 mph during the day and 5.5 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and the clear skies are expected to continue into the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable, with warm temperatures extending into the evening hours.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
45°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 76°F 45°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 47°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 85°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 85°F 65°F Overcast
Monday 85°F 64°F Overcast
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