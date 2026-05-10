5/10/26: Clear Skies with a High of 81 and a Low of 53.4; Tonight Overcast with Slight Rain Expected

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 53.8°F with a light wind from the east at 4.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 81°F, with a low of 53.4°F overnight. Winds may gust up to 7.5 mph. There is a slight chance of rain at 13%, with a potential total of 0.05 in expected later in the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 65.5°F, with overcast conditions prevailing.

Expect similar wind speeds this evening, again reaching up to 7.5 mph, while the chance of rain remains at 13%. Conditions will transition to overcast as we move into the night.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 53°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 13% chance · 0.05 in Now 54°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 5:45am Sunset 7:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 81°F 53°F Rain: slight Monday 73°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 74°F 47°F Clear sky Wednesday 75°F 52°F Drizzle: light Thursday 73°F 50°F Clear sky Friday 78°F 51°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast

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