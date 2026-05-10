5/10/26: Clear Skies with a High of 81 and a Low of 53.4; Tonight Overcast with Slight Rain Expected

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 53.8°F with a light wind from the east at 4.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 81°F, with a low of 53.4°F overnight. Winds may gust up to 7.5 mph. There is a slight chance of rain at 13%, with a potential total of 0.05 in expected later in the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 65.5°F, with overcast conditions prevailing.
Expect similar wind speeds this evening, again reaching up to 7.5 mph, while the chance of rain remains at 13%. Conditions will transition to overcast as we move into the night.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
53°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
13% chance · 0.05 in
Now
54°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|81°F
|53°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|73°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|74°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|75°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|73°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|78°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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