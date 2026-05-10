Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 13, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 13, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for April 13-17, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,594,670Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662070 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$569,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142307 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$204,3004648 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,465,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363241 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$551,000Cameron Farms Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 702708 Washington LnThompsons Station37179
$742,500Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971017 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$390,000Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 201Thompsons Station37179
$764,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 223020 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$600,000Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 482799 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$574,999Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 181042 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$599,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142464 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$455,000Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1064012 Farmville CtSpring Hill37174
$490,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 1021311 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$949,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753200 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$400,000Ridgeport Sec 5A Pb 33 Pg 1022213 Newport DrSpring Hill37174
$199,000Brent Corinna Lee Pb 77 Pg 4Sugar Ridge RdSpring Hill37174
$750,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132648 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$747,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 1502404 Seven Oaks ParkThompsons Station37179
$852,360Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662802 Kayla CtThompsons Station37179
$720,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29203 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$1,300,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032935 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$365,000Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17307 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174

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