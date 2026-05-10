Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 13, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for April 13-17, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,594,670
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2070 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$569,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|307 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$204,300
|4648 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,465,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3241 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$551,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 70
|2708 Washington Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$742,500
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1017 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$390,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 201
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$764,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 22
|3020 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 48
|2799 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$574,999
|Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 18
|1042 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$599,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|464 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$455,000
|Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106
|4012 Farmville Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$490,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102
|1311 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$949,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3200 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5A Pb 33 Pg 102
|2213 Newport Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$199,000
|Brent Corinna Lee Pb 77 Pg 4
|Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2648 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$747,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 150
|2404 Seven Oaks Park
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$852,360
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2802 Kayla Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|203 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2935 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,000
|Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17
|307 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
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