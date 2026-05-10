Dylan Gossett & Charles Wesley Goodwin Announce Tour Stop in Nashville

Acclaimed singer-songwriters Dylan Gossett and Charles Wesley Godwin announce their 2026 co-headline U.S. tour, bringing two standout voices in modern country and Americana together for a run of highly anticipated dates this fall. The co-headline tour promises to deliver unforgettable shows spotlighting two of the genres’ most compelling songwriters and in-demand live performers.

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Kicking off August 28 in Lubbock, Texas, the co-headline tour will make stops across North America through October, including in New Braunfels and Nashville at The Pinnacle on September 26.

Find tickets here.

Austin, Texas native Dylan Gossett continues to build momentum in 2026 with the recent release of his deeply personal new single “My Boy,” a heartfelt tribute dedicated to his growing family that further showcases his signature storytelling. Fresh off the success of his critically acclaimed debut album Westward, Gossett remains one of country music’s fastest-rising artists, drawing fans worldwide with his vulnerable lyricism and powerful live performances.

West Virginia native Charles Wesley Godwin is getting ready for a big year in 2026. During his explosive Stagecoach set last month, Godwin announced that his new song “Better That Way” will feature country superstar Luke Combs and be released on May 15 via Big Loud Records. “Better That Way” will impact country radio immediately following its release. In addition to the new song announcement, Godwin teased a new album from the stage. Last week, Godwin was also announced as an opener on Kacey Musgraves Middle of Nowhere tour.