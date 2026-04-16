4/16/26: Moderate Drizzle Expected with High of 81 and Current Temp of 79; Wind Up to 20 mph This Afternoon and Tonight

Williamson County is currently experiencing light drizzle with a temperature of 78.6°F. The wind is blowing at 12.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 81°F and a low of 62.8°F. Winds may reach speeds of up to 20.4 mph later this afternoon. There is a 46% chance of precipitation, with a total expected accumulation of 0.03 in from moderate drizzle.
Tonight’s low is projected to be 64.9°F, with continued winds up to 20.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 46%, but conditions are expected to clear by evening, transitioning to a clear sky overnight.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
63°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
46% chance · 0.03 in
Now
79°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
7:21pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|81°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|83°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|63°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|74°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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