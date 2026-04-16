Home Weather 4/16/26: Moderate Drizzle Expected with High of 81 and Current Temp of...

4/16/26: Moderate Drizzle Expected with High of 81 and Current Temp of 79; Wind Up to 20 mph This Afternoon and Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

Williamson County is currently experiencing light drizzle with a temperature of 78.6°F. The wind is blowing at 12.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 81°F and a low of 62.8°F. Winds may reach speeds of up to 20.4 mph later this afternoon. There is a 46% chance of precipitation, with a total expected accumulation of 0.03 in from moderate drizzle.

Tonight’s low is projected to be 64.9°F, with continued winds up to 20.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 46%, but conditions are expected to clear by evening, transitioning to a clear sky overnight.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
63°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
46% chance · 0.03 in
Now
79°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
7:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 81°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 83°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 63°F 44°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast
Wednesday 74°F 56°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×