4/16/26: Moderate Drizzle Expected with High of 81 and Current Temp of 79; Wind Up to 20 mph This Afternoon and Tonight

Williamson County is currently experiencing light drizzle with a temperature of 78.6°F. The wind is blowing at 12.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 81°F and a low of 62.8°F. Winds may reach speeds of up to 20.4 mph later this afternoon. There is a 46% chance of precipitation, with a total expected accumulation of 0.03 in from moderate drizzle.

Tonight’s low is projected to be 64.9°F, with continued winds up to 20.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 46%, but conditions are expected to clear by evening, transitioning to a clear sky overnight.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 63°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 46% chance · 0.03 in Now 79°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 7:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 81°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 83°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 63°F 44°F Overcast Monday 71°F 44°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast Wednesday 74°F 56°F Drizzle: light

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