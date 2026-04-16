Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for April 16, 2026

Krispy Kreme Strawberry Original Glazed Doughnuts Return for Limited 4-Day Run

Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite Strawberry Original Glazed doughnuts are back for four days only, April 16–19, with a $5 dozen deal when you buy any dozen.

Published: April 16, 2026 | Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 15, 2026

Multiple Williamson County food service establishments earned perfect scores of 100 during health inspections conducted April 8–15, 2026.

Published: April 16, 2026 | Read Full Article

Taco Bell Introduces Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries

Taco Bell’s new limited-time Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries feature a first-ever Datil Pepper hot sauce partnership, arriving on menus April 16, 2026.

Published: April 15, 2026 | Read Full Article

Brentwood Mexican Grill Scores 74 on Routine Health Inspection

Chipotle Mexican Grill in Brentwood received a score of 74 on April 13, with nine violations including temperature control failures and hand-washing issues.

Published: April 15, 2026 | Read Full Article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 15, 2026

The lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County for April 8–15, 2026 include Chipotle at 74 and Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe and The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit each at 75.

Published: April 15, 2026 | Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for April 15, 2026

The full list of Williamson County health inspection scores for April 8–15, 2026 covers food service, pools, and other establishments across the county.

Published: April 15, 2026 | Read Full Article

Marco’s Pizza Magnifico Line Now Available Starting at $12.99

Marco’s Pizza is offering large Magnifico pizzas starting at $12.99 through its Everyday Value promotion; use promo code GETMAG1 to redeem the deal.

Published: April 14, 2026 | Read Full Article

Gaylord Opryland Announces Opening of Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom

Gaylord Opryland’s new two-level Foundry Fieldhouse sports bar is now open, featuring four bars, a 38-foot LED screen, local craft beer, and a scratch kitchen.

Published: April 14, 2026 | Read Full Article

Red Robin’s New Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders Are Coming April 20

Red Robin is launching Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders on King’s Hawaiian Rolls April 20, with a $20 Sky-High Towering Trio dine-in deal on launch day only.

Published: April 14, 2026 | Read Full Article

Domino’s Launches New Slice Sauce With Free Offer

Domino’s new Slice Sauce — its first pizza-specific dipping sauce — is free with online orders of Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza through June 14, 2026.

Published: April 14, 2026 | Read Full Article

Chipotle Rewards Gets a Major Upgrade With Free Food, More Ways to Redeem

Chipotle’s relaunched “Rewards on Repeat” program now offers monthly free food drops, a customizable birthday reward, and expanded redemption options for its 21 million members.

Published: April 14, 2026 | Read Full Article

Jeff’s Bagel Run to Open in Nolensville

Jeff’s Bagel Run opens its first Tennessee location at 7344 Nolensville Rd on April 17, offering scratch-made bagels, 17 cream cheese varieties, and craft coffee daily.

Published: April 14, 2026 | Read Full Article

Wingstop Debuts Citrus Mojo, a New Limited-Time Flavor for Spring

Wingstop’s new Citrus Mojo flavor combines zesty citrus with savory garlic and herbs, available now for a limited time alongside an exclusive Sprite Loco Lime drink pairing.

Published: April 14, 2026 | Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Offers Free Dozen on Tax Day 2026

Krispy Kreme offered a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at regular price on April 15, 2026, for the fourth consecutive Tax Day.

Published: April 13, 2026 | Read Full Article

Grecian Family Restaurant & Bakery Celebrates 11 Years with Greek Night Event

Spring Hill’s Grecian Family Restaurant & Bakery is hosting a free Greek Night celebration on May 1, 2026, with live music, traditional dancing, and new village-inspired dishes.

Published: April 13, 2026 | Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 18, 2026

Crumbl’s April 13–18 rotating menu features the new Confetti Cake Batter Cheesecake alongside returning favorites like Cookies & Cream Milkshake and Chocolate Cupcake cookies.

Published: April 13, 2026 | Read Full Article

Jimmy John’s Dream Rotation Menu Is Here Just in Time for 4/20

Jimmy John’s Dream Rotation Menu is available April 13–26 with daily deals building to a BOGO Dream Rotation Meal offer on April 20 using promo code DREAMROTATION.

Published: April 13, 2026 | Read Full Article

The Harpeth Hotel Has a Delicious Lineup of Culinary Experiences Planned for May

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin is hosting three ticketed culinary events in May: an Italian dinner May 1, a Mother’s Day celebration May 10, and a Napa Valley wine dinner May 17.

Published: April 12, 2026 | Read Full Article

Nothing Bundt Cakes Debuts Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl and Banana with NUTELLA

Nothing Bundt Cakes brings back the Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl starting April 13 and introduces a new Banana with NUTELLA Pop-Up flavor arriving in May, both for limited times.

Published: April 12, 2026 | Read Full Article

Burger King Hiring up to 60,000 Team Members Across U.S. Restaurants

Burger King has launched a nationwide search to hire up to 60,000 team members across its nearly 6,500 U.S. restaurants, from entry-level to management positions.

Published: April 11, 2026 | Read Full Article

Tito’s Mexican Restaurant Celebrates National Burrito Day

Tito’s Mexican Restaurant offered all dinner burritos for $9.99 through April 15 across its six Middle Tennessee locations, saving guests up to $6 per item.

Published: April 10, 2026 | Read Full Article

Applebee’s Launches $6 Mucho Beach Break Cocktails for Spring Break 2026

Applebee’s is celebrating 25 years of Mucho cocktails with two new $6 drinks — the Adiós and Watermelon Mana Margarita — plus two non-alcoholic Red Bull refreshers, for a limited time.

Published: April 10, 2026 | Read Full Article

Applebee’s Adds MORE Cheese to O-M-Cheese Burger for $11.99

Applebee’s upgraded its viral O-M-Cheese Burger with a molten queso cheese pool served in a sizzling skillet, plus five new menu items including Loaded Potato Waves and two salads under 600 calories.

Published: April 10, 2026 | Read Full Article

Panera Bread Launches All-New Salad Stuffers

Panera Bread’s new Salad Stuffers tuck premium salad ingredients inside a freshly baked Italian Stuffer Roll, with two new chef-crafted varieties now available nationwide.

Published: April 10, 2026 | Read Full Article

Taco Bell’s Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets Are Here

Taco Bell’s Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets transform the cult-favorite Diablo Sauce into a dry seasoning coating, available for a limited time starting April 16, 2026.

Published: April 10, 2026 | Read Full Article

The Hoffman’s Pop-Up Market Coming to Franklin This Weekend

The Hoffman’s Pop-Up Market brought fresh scratch-made breads, sweets, and savory items to The Franklin Lounge at The Paxton Club House on April 11, 2026, from 1–4 PM.

Published: April 10, 2026 | Read Full Article

Krystal Spring Menu: Sackfuls, $3 Kravings, and Krush’d Sodas

Krystal is spotlighting Sackful bundle meals, a $3 & Under Kravings Menu, and Krush’d Sodas at participating locations through June 15, 2026.

Published: April 09, 2026 | Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Celebrates “Malcolm in the Middle” Revival With Limited Mix Pack Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme offered a limited Malcolm in the Middle Mix Pack for one weekend only, April 10–12, timed to the Hulu revival premiere of the beloved sitcom.

Published: April 09, 2026 | Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.