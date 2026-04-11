4/11/26: Clear Sky with a Low of 53 Overnight, High 79 Today

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.6°F and a light breeze blowing at 4 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 78.6°F with a continuing light breeze reaching up to 5.6 mph. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains low at 6%. No significant rainfall is anticipated, with the total expected to remain at 0 inches.

Tonight, the weather will remain mainly clear as temperatures settle to a low of 63.9°F. Winds will maintain a gentle pace, similar to daytime conditions, capping at about 5.5 mph. The likelihood of rain stays minimal at a 5% chance.

Overall, residents of Williamson County can expect a calm day with mild temperatures and minimal wind, transitioning into a clear and tranquil night.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 53°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 6:19am Sunset 7:17pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 79°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 57°F Overcast Monday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 79°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast

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