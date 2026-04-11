4/11/26: Clear Sky with a Low of 53 Overnight, High 79 Today

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.6°F and a light breeze blowing at 4 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 78.6°F with a continuing light breeze reaching up to 5.6 mph. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains low at 6%. No significant rainfall is anticipated, with the total expected to remain at 0 inches.
Tonight, the weather will remain mainly clear as temperatures settle to a low of 63.9°F. Winds will maintain a gentle pace, similar to daytime conditions, capping at about 5.5 mph. The likelihood of rain stays minimal at a 5% chance.
Overall, residents of Williamson County can expect a calm day with mild temperatures and minimal wind, transitioning into a clear and tranquil night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|79°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|74°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|79°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|82°F
|62°F
|Overcast
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