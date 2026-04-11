Home Weather 4/11/26: Clear Sky with a Low of 53 Overnight, High 79 Today

4/11/26: Clear Sky with a Low of 53 Overnight, High 79 Today

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.6°F and a light breeze blowing at 4 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 78.6°F with a continuing light breeze reaching up to 5.6 mph. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains low at 6%. No significant rainfall is anticipated, with the total expected to remain at 0 inches.

Tonight, the weather will remain mainly clear as temperatures settle to a low of 63.9°F. Winds will maintain a gentle pace, similar to daytime conditions, capping at about 5.5 mph. The likelihood of rain stays minimal at a 5% chance.

Overall, residents of Williamson County can expect a calm day with mild temperatures and minimal wind, transitioning into a clear and tranquil night.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
53°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:19am
Sunset
7:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 79°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 79°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 82°F 62°F Overcast
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