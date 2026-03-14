3/14/26: Clear Sky and 74.7°F in Williamson with Minor Wind Advisory Active

Wind Advisory * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. Expect south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, possibly causing a few power outages.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 74.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 10.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s high reached 75.7°F with a low of 42.6°F. The sky remained mainly clear throughout the day with the wind reaching speeds up to 10.5 mph. There was no chance of precipitation, and the total precipitation remained at 0 inches.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 55.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly to around 7.4 mph, and the sky will stay clear with no chance of precipitation.

Residents should secure any loose objects outside and be prepared for potential impacts from the gusty winds as described in the wind advisory.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 43°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 24% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:59am Sunset 6:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 76°F 43°F Mainly clear Sunday 73°F 49°F Rain: heavy Monday 46°F 27°F Snow fall: heavy Tuesday 42°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 33°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 65°F 40°F Overcast Friday 72°F 47°F Overcast

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