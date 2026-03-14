Country Music Hall of Fame will Host Panel with Henry Cho & Gary Mule Deer

Henry Cho and Gary Mule Deer will join in a discussion about the Grand Ole Opry’s practice of blending humor with musical performances. The comedians will share their own career paths that led them to the world-famous country radio show during a panel at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum on Wednesday, April 15.

The Grand Ole Opry has a longstanding tradition of incorporating comedy into its entertainment mix. Country Music Hall of Fame members Minnie Pearl and Rod Brasfield, Jerry Clower, Lonzo & Oscar, Mike Snider, and Stringbean are just a few of the many comic talents who have been Opry cast members. In 2023, the Grand Ole Opry brought acclaimed comedians Cho and Mule Deer into the fold.

Hailing from Knoxville, Cho made his Opry debut in 2011 and performed more than 100 times before being asked to join the cast. Mule Deer, who comes from South Dakota, performed more than 160 times on the show before his induction.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Senior Director of Editorial Paul Kingsbury will lead the discussion at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater. The program will include video clips from past Opry routines. The program is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Seating is limited and a program ticket is required. Reserve tickets in advance here.

The interview is offered in support of the museum’s exhibition Country’s Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100. The exhibit, running until March 2027, examines notable performers and key moments in the history of the show that has entertained and enthralled millions.

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